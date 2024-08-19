44th ESB-E begins fielding Phoenix E

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, conduct an tool kit inventory June 21, 2024 at Baumholder, Germany. The battalion began fielding the Phoenix E, a flexible, diverse multi-band, SATCOM system with the ability to operate with various military and commercial satellites and multiple satellite networks as per mission requirements. (U.S. Army photo)