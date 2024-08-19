Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th ESB-E begins fielding Phoenix E

    44th ESB-E begins fielding Phoenix E

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    06.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, began fielding the Phoenix E, a flexible, diverse multi-band, SATCOM system with the ability to operate with various military and commercial satellites and multiple satellite networks as per mission requirements. (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 00:46
    Photo ID: 8601488
    VIRIN: 240621-A-FX425-1001
    Resolution: 1200x987
    Size: 445.97 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
    This work, 44th ESB-E begins fielding Phoenix E [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    44th ESB-E begins fielding Phoenix E
    44th ESB-E begins fielding Phoenix E
    44th ESB-E begins fielding Phoenix E

    44th ESB-E begins fielding Phoenix E

