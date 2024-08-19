The 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, began fielding the Phoenix E, a flexible, diverse multi-band, SATCOM system with the ability to operate with various military and commercial satellites and multiple satellite networks as per mission requirements. (U.S. Army photo)
44th ESB-E begins fielding Phoenix E
