    Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Colón, Panama [Image 3 of 9]

    Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Colón, Panama

    PANAMA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 20, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Paul Bastianelli fills a prescription at Policlinica Hugo Espadafora Hospital in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command prides itself on the rapid, efficient, and positive response of its medical capabilities to work alongside regional partners and allies and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 18:42
    Photo ID: 8601233
    VIRIN: 240820-N-FS061-1132
    Resolution: 3187x4780
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Colón, Panama [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CP24
    USNSBurlington
    continuingpromise

