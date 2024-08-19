Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Colón, Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 20, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Byron Trinh, right, and Dr. Krishna Buxani, left, a Panamanian dental intern, provide dental care to a patient at Policlinica Hugo Espadafora Hospital in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command prides itself on the rapid, efficient, and positive response of its medical capabilities to work alongside regional partners and allies and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)