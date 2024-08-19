Continuing Promise 2024 medical professionals provide care in Colón, Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 20, 2024) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brent Collins conducts a vision assessment using a phoropter at Policlinica Hugo Espadafora Hospital in Colón, Panama during Continuing Promise 2024. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command prides itself on the rapid, efficient, and positive response of its medical capabilities to work alongside regional partners and allies and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)