    Contract adversary air concludes at Kingsley Field [Image 5 of 5]

    Contract adversary air concludes at Kingsley Field

    KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    F-15C pilots from the 173rd Fighter Wing and F-5 pilots from Tactical Air Support, contract adversary air, pose for a group photo following the F-5s final local mission supporting F-15C training at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, August 7, 2024. As F-15C student training draws down, the adversary air contract was moved to support F-35 training for the U.S. Air Force . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

