Four contract adversary air F-5s from Tactical Air Support prepare to taxi for their final local mission supporting F-15C student training as a U.S Air Force F-15C Eagle from the 173rd Fighter Wing takes off in the background at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, August 7, 2024. As F-15C student training draws down, the adversary air contract was moved to support F-35 training for the U.S. Air Force . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 17:20
|Photo ID:
|8601148
|VIRIN:
|240807-Z-NV612-1069
|Resolution:
|4521x3008
|Size:
|6.95 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Contract adversary air concludes at Kingsley Field
