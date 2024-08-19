Contract adversary air concludes at Kingsley Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A contract adversary air F-5 from Tactical Air Support taxis to the runway for their final local mission supporting F-15C student training at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon, August 7, 2024. As F-15C student training draws down, the adversary air contract was moved to support F-35 training for the U.S. Air Force . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)