    ASD for Space Policy Visits USS Gravely [Image 7 of 7]

    ASD for Space Policy Visits USS Gravely

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Jake Ramos 

    USS GRAVELY

    NORFOLK, VA (August 14, 2024) Mr. John D. Hill, Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, center, visits the Combat Information Center during a tour aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) on Aug. 14. Gravely recently returned from a scheduled deployment as part of Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG 2) in support of maritime security and stability in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Jake Ramos)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 13:53
    Photo ID: 8600557
    VIRIN: 240814-N-EN020-3036
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 11.34 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Navy
    asd
    Office of the Secretary of Defense for Policy
    USS Gravely (DDG 107)

