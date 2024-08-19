ASD for Space Policy Visits USS Gravely

NORFOLK, VA (August 14, 2024) Mr. John D. Hill, Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, center, visits the Combat Information Center during a tour aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) on Aug. 14. Gravely recently returned from a scheduled deployment as part of Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG 2) in support of maritime security and stability in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Jake Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 13:53
|Photo ID:
|8600557
|VIRIN:
|240814-N-EN020-3036
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|11.34 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
