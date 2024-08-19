ASD for Space Policy Visits USS Gravely

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, VA (August 14, 2024) Mr. David Vorland, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Space and Missile Defense Policy, left, and Mr. John D. Hill, Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, right, listen as Cmdr. Brian Sánchez, commanding officer of USS Gravely (DDG 107), speaks during a tour aboard the guided-missile destroyer on Aug. 14. Gravely recently returned from a scheduled deployment as part of Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG 2) in support of maritime security and stability in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Jake Ramos)