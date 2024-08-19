ASD for Space Policy Visits USS Gravely

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, VA (August 14, 2024) Mr. John D. Hill, Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, departs the ship following a tour aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) on Aug. 14. Gravely recently returned from a scheduled deployment as part of Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG 2) in support of maritime security and stability in the U.S. 5th and 6th fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Jake Ramos)