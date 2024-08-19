EANGUS President's Luncheon Presidential Introduction

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Reilly, President of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS), discusses stewarding the profession with attendees at the EANGUS President’s Luncheon in Detroit, Mich. Aug. 18, 2024. Topics presented during the luncheon covered self-development, continuing education and strengthening the profession. Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eleanor Adams)