EANGUS President's Luncheon Guest Speaker Engagement

Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gary Thompson addresses attendees at the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States President’s Luncheon in Detroit, Mich. Aug. 18, 2024. Topics presented during the luncheon covered self-development, continuing education and strengthening the profession. Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eleanor Adams)
