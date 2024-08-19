Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EANGUS President's Luncheon Guest Speaker Engagement [Image 8 of 9]

    EANGUS President's Luncheon Guest Speaker Engagement

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Johnathan Maranian 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gary Thompson addresses attendees at the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States President’s Luncheon in Detroit, Mich. Aug. 18, 2024. Topics presented during the luncheon covered self-development, continuing education and strengthening the profession. Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Eleanor Adams)

