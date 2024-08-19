Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2 Q weapons load competiton [Image 8 of 9]

    2 Q weapons load competiton

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Staff Sgt. Tate Simmons, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red, secures an AIM-120 for moving during the second quarter weapons load competition Aug. 16 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The fast-paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon Blue team against the F-15 Eagle Red team in an assessment of their knowledge, proficiency, speed and skill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 13:38
    Photo ID: 8600538
    VIRIN: 240816-F-NV708-1004
    Resolution: 3000x1942
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, 2 Q weapons load competiton [Image 9 of 9], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    missile
    bomb
    eglin
    maintenance
    weapons

