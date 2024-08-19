Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2 Q weapons load competiton [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2 Q weapons load competiton

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Matthew Veasley 

    96th Test Wing

    Senior Airman Ziaire Davis, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red, prepares an aircraft rail during the second quarter weapons load competition Aug. 16 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The fast-paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon Blue team against the F-15 Eagle Red team in an assessment of their knowledge, proficiency, speed and skill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 13:38
    Photo ID: 8600536
    VIRIN: 240816-F-NV708-1000
    Resolution: 3000x2335
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2 Q weapons load competiton [Image 9 of 9], by Matthew Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2 Q weapons load competiton
    2 Q weapons load competiton
    2 Q weapons load competiton
    2 Q weapons load competiton
    2 Q weapons load competiton
    2 Q weapons load competiton
    2 Q weapons load competiton
    2 Q weapons load competiton
    2 Q weapons load competiton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    missile
    bomb
    eglin
    maintenance
    weapons

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download