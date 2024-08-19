2 Q weapons load competiton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Quanteris Guy, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red, treads a fuse through a GBU-12 during the second quarter weapons load competition Aug. 16 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The fast-paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon Blue team against the F-15 Eagle Red team in an assessment of their knowledge, proficiency, speed and skill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)