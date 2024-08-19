2 Q weapons load competiton

Senior Airman Quanteris Guy, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red, treads a fuse through a GBU-12 during the second quarter weapons load competition Aug. 16 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The fast-paced competition pitted the F-16 Fighting Falcon Blue team against the F-15 Eagle Red team in an assessment of their knowledge, proficiency, speed and skill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 13:38
|Photo ID:
|8600537
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-NV708-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x2108
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
