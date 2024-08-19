Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Sponsors USLA National Lifeguard Competition [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Sponsors USLA National Lifeguard Competition

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Allen Cordova 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio

    Spectators watch in astonishment as lifeguards push their limits, one pull-up at a time during the United States Lifeguard Association, Lifeguard National Championship held in South Padre Island. The competition displayed the lifeguard’s commitment to fitness, teamwork and sense of duty – key qualities in both lifeguarding and naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 12:01
    Photo ID: 8600337
    VIRIN: 240808-N-XV465-2223
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Sponsors USLA National Lifeguard Competition [Image 2 of 2], by Allen Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Sponsors USLA National Lifeguard Competition
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Sponsors USLA National Lifeguard Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Sponsors USLA National Lifeguard Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USNavy #AmericasNavy #ForgedByTheSea #WarriorChallenge #NAVCO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download