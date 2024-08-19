Spectators watch in astonishment as lifeguards push their limits, one pull-up at a time during the United States Lifeguard Association, Lifeguard National Championship held in South Padre Island. The competition displayed the lifeguard’s commitment to fitness, teamwork and sense of duty – key qualities in both lifeguarding and naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 12:01
|Photo ID:
|8600337
|VIRIN:
|240808-N-XV465-2223
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|8.94 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Sponsors USLA National Lifeguard Competition [Image 2 of 2], by Allen Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
