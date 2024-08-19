Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Sponsors USLA National Lifeguard Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spectators watch in astonishment as lifeguards push their limits, one pull-up at a time during the United States Lifeguard Association, Lifeguard National Championship held in South Padre Island. The competition displayed the lifeguard’s commitment to fitness, teamwork and sense of duty – key qualities in both lifeguarding and naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova/Released)