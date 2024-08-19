Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Sponsors USLA National Lifeguard Competition

Photo By Allen Cordova | Spectators watch in astonishment as lifeguards push their limits, one pull-up at a...... read more read more Photo By Allen Cordova | Spectators watch in astonishment as lifeguards push their limits, one pull-up at a time during the United States Lifeguard Association, Lifeguard National Championship held in South Padre Island. The competition displayed the lifeguard’s commitment to fitness, teamwork and sense of duty – key qualities in both lifeguarding and naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Allen Cordova/Released) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX. - Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio recently participated as a sponsor at the United States Lifeguard Association (USLA) National Lifeguard Competition held in South Padre Island on Aug. 7-9, 2024. The events display a lifeguard’s commitment to fitness, teamwork and sense of duty – key qualities in both lifeguarding and naval service.



With the Navy being a sponsor of the competition’s landline open water rescue event, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Reuben Castro, Fire Controlman 1st Class Raul Beltran and Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Hector Reyes aimed to raise awareness about the opportunities available within the Navy’s Warrior Challenge Program. The Navy’s Special Operations teams include roles such as Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewman (SWCC), Navy Divers, Aviation Rescue Swimmers (AIRR), Hospital Corpsman Advanced Technical Field (SARC, DMT, SMT) and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians. These jobs require individuals with exceptional physical endurance, mental resilience and quick, decision-making abilities – traits that are also vital in being a lifeguard.



“It was an honor to be a Navy Warrior Challenge Program sponsor…watching these incredible athletes in action was truly inspiring,” said Castro. “The connection between lifeguards and the Navy’s special warfare operators is undeniable - both are out there in some of the toughest conditions making split-second decisions to save lives.”



The Navy’s pull-up bar was a hit! It attracted some of the most skilled lifeguards from across the country. When the recruiters started posting the leaderboard names, the pull-up bar became an unofficial event within the event. It also provided an excellent platform for the Warrior Challenge recruiters to engage with young, athletic individuals who possess the physical and mental attributes that align with the demands of the Navy’s special operations community. Recruiters gave out Warrior Challenge t-shirts when the participant successfully completed a minimum of 15 weighted or unweighted pull-ups.



“The Navy’s presence not only supported the lifeguard community but also inspired them to recognize the shared responsibility of saving lives,” said Reyes.



The sponsorship highlighted NTAG San Antonio’s support for community events that encourage people to push their limits and strive for excellence. The presence of the recruiters at the competition also allowed the participants to learn more about the Navy’s elite programs.



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes more than 30 Navy Enlisted and Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

If you are interested in the Navy, contact your local recruiter by calling 1-800-USA-NAVY, visiting www.navy.com, www.cnrc.navy.mil/San-Antonio/ , https://www.navy.com/careers-benefits/careers/special-operations or follow us at http://www.facebook.com/NtagSanAntonio, www.instagram.com/ntag.sanantonio, https://x.com/NtagSanAntonio, https://www.linkedin.com/company/navy-talent-acquisition-group-san-antonio/ & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1uxs-z2tnVl-l4xr2eha3A