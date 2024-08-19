Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio Sponsors USLA National Lifeguard Competition

Participants competed in the Landline Open Water Rescue event during the United States Lifeguard Association, Lifeguard National Championship. Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio sponsored this event. (Photo courtesy of Reuben Castro/Released)
