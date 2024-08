Motor City EANGUS Welcome Night

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Conference attendees at the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) network while exploring exhibits, during the welcome night event at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Mich., Aug. 18, 2024. The social event was part of the opening ceremonies for the EANGUS 53rd annual conference. Motor City '24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)