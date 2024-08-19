Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motor City EANGUS Welcome Night [Image 3 of 7]

    Motor City EANGUS Welcome Night

    DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Conference attendees at the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) socialize and network during the dinner hosted by the welcome night event at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in Dearborn, Mich., Aug. 18, 2024. The social event was part of the opening ceremonies for the EANGUS 53rd annual conference during Motor City ’24. Motor City ‘24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 09:07
    Location: DEARBORN, MICHIGAN, US
