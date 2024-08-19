U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Miller, 726th Air Mobility Squadron maintenance flight crew chief, cleans C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, landing gear struts at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 17, 2024. The 726th AMS acts as a hub for maintenance operations, refueling and global mobility missions spanning a wide area of responsibility, including the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 07:11
|Photo ID:
|8599945
|VIRIN:
|240817-F-BK945-1123
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 726th AMS executing rapid global mobility [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.