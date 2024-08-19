726th AMS executing rapid global mobility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trevor Miller, 726th Air Mobility Squadron maintenance flight crew chief, cleans C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, landing gear struts at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 17, 2024. The 726th AMS acts as a hub for maintenance operations, refueling and global mobility missions spanning a wide area of responsibility, including the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)