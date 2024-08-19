726th AMS executing rapid global mobility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cameron Chesser, 726th Air Mobility Squadron maintenance flight crew chief, searches for foreign object debris on a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, front landing gear at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 17, 2024. Chesser is one of five career fields along with aerospace propulsion, aircraft hydraulic systems, and aircraft electrical and environmental systems technicians within the 726th AMS.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)