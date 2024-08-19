Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    726th AMS executing rapid global mobility [Image 3 of 4]

    726th AMS executing rapid global mobility

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cameron Chesser, 726th Air Mobility Squadron maintenance flight crew chief, searches for foreign object debris on a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, front landing gear at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 17, 2024. Chesser is one of five career fields along with aerospace propulsion, aircraft hydraulic systems, and aircraft electrical and environmental systems technicians within the 726th AMS.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 07:11
    Photo ID: 8599944
    VIRIN: 240817-F-BK945-1097
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Spangdahlem Air Base

    TAGS

    c-17
    crew chief
    ams
    maintenance
    JB Charleston

