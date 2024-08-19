726th AMS executing rapid global mobility

A U.S. Air Force air transportation specialist assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron looks back while sitting in a Tunner 60k aircraft loader at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 17, 2024. The Tunner 60k aircraft loader is a mobile vehicle system that can transport up to six pallets of cargo and has a versatile deck that elevates from 39 inches to 18.5 feet high. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|08.17.2024
|08.20.2024 07:11
|8599943
|240817-F-BK945-1044
|8256x5504
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|0
