726th AMS executing rapid global mobility

A U.S. Air Force air transportation specialist assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron looks back while sitting in a Tunner 60k aircraft loader at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 17, 2024. The Tunner 60k aircraft loader is a mobile vehicle system that can transport up to six pallets of cargo and has a versatile deck that elevates from 39 inches to 18.5 feet high. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)