Blue Ridge Returns to Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2024) – Electronic Technician 2nd Class Chase Pittman mans the rails aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) while Blue Ridge moors to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka following a summer patrol, Aug. 20, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Furnish)