    Blue Ridge Returns to Yokosuka [Image 1 of 7]

    Blue Ridge Returns to Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Seaman Thomas Furnish 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2024) – Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer, U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), conducts an interview after Blue Ridge returns to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka following a summer patrol, Aug. 20, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Furnish)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 06:31
    Photo ID: 8599908
    VIRIN: 240820-N-RW305-1395
    Resolution: 4835x3218
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: JP
    Homecoming
    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy

