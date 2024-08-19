Blue Ridge Returns to Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 20, 2024) – Senior Chief Information Systems Technician Juan Garcia, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), reunites with his family after Blue Ridge returns to Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka following a summer patrol, Aug. 20, 2024. The Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Furnish)