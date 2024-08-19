Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops' physical and mental limits [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops' physical and mental limits

    NURSIPALU TRAINING AREA, ESTONIA

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Franklin, an infantryman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard, talks with a reporter from the British Forces Broadcasting Service while navigating from one challenge to the next point in the Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge held near Nursipalu Training Area, Estonia Aug. 13-17, 2024. The Admiral Pitka Challenge is a demanding event consisting of a 150-kilometer tactical road march with numerous waypoints along the path to challenge the competitors' soldering skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 04:37
    Photo ID: 8599825
    VIRIN: 240815-Z-JU958-1017
    Resolution: 6394x4263
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: NURSIPALU TRAINING AREA, EE
    Hometown: DUNDALK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops' physical and mental limits [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Cecil Elliott II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops' physical and mental limits
    2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops' physical and mental limits
    2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops' physical and mental limits
    2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops' physical and mental limits

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download