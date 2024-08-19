2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops' physical and mental limits

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cody Franklin, an infantryman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland Army National Guard, talks with his teammates during a brief pause in the Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge held near Nursipalu Training Area, Estonia, Aug. 13-17, 2024. The Admiral Pitka Challenge is a demanding event consisting of a 150-kilometer tactical road march with numerous waypoints along the path to challenge the competitors' soldering skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)