2024 Annual Admiral Pitka Challenge pushes NATO troops' physical and mental limits

U.S. Army competitors from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment, Maryland National Guard recover their gear after completing a timed challenge while taking part in the Admiral Pitka Recon Challenge held near Nursipalu Training Area, Estonia, Aug. 13-17, 2024. The Admiral Pitka Challenge is a demanding event consisting of a 150-kilometer tactical road march with numerous waypoints along the path to challenge the competitors' soldering skills. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)
