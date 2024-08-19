Navy Region Korea Welcomes First Female KGS-12 Employee in Chinhae

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Song Yon-Chong works on her Defense Acquisition University training course on Aug. 20, 2024, in her new office at Headquarters Navy Region Korea. She served as a CFAC KGS-11 contract specialist before her promotion to KGS-12 Contracting and Acquisition Management Office (CAMO) program analyst.