    Navy Region Korea Welcomes First Female KGS-12 Employee in Chinhae [Image 1 of 3]

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2024

    Commander, Navy Region Korea

    Ms. Song Yon-Chong (front row, left) poses for a group photo with the Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae's Public Works Shop on March 13, 2024. She served as a CFAC KGS-11 contract specialist before her promotion to KGS-12 Contracting and Acquisition Management Office (CAMO) program analyst.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    ROK
    USFK
    CFAC
    CNFK
    CNRK

