Ms. Song Yon-Chong (second from left) poses for a group photo with her Commander, Fleet Activities Chinhae colleagues at a local fish market on May 13, 2024. She served as a CFAC KGS-11 contract specialist before her promotion to KGS-12 Contracting and Acquisition Management Office (CAMO) program analyst.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 02:07
|Photo ID:
|8599717
|VIRIN:
|240513-N-N0106-1001
|Resolution:
|1411x1058
|Size:
|607.78 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Hometown:
|SEOUL, SEOUL TEUGBYEOLSI [SEOUL-T'UKPYOLSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Region Korea Welcomes First Female KGS-12 Employee in Chinhae [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Region Korea Welcomes First Female KGS-12 Employee in Chinhae
No keywords found.