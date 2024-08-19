Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama [Image 10 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama

    PANAMA

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240819-N-WP746-1403
    COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 19, 2024) U.S. Navy Cmdr. Brent Collins, an optometrist Naval Medical Center Jacksonville, assesses a patient’s vision at Policlinica Hugo Espadafora Hospital during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 22:55
    Photo ID: 8599632
    VIRIN: 240819-N-WP746-1403
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama
    Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Panama
    cp24
    continuingpromise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download