Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240819-N-WP746-1301

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 19, 2024) U.S. Army Missouri National Guard Capt. Luis Jimenez, a bilateral affairs officer assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Panama City, escorts an elder Panamanian to Policlinica Hugo Espadafora Hospital during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)