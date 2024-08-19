240819-N-WP746-1038
COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 19, 2024) U.S. Navy Dentist Lt. Byron Trinh talks about procedural differences with Panamanian odontologist Dr. Melissa Ferrer at Policlinica Hugo Espadafora Hospital during a Continuing Promise 2024 community medical event. Continuing Promise 2024 is a fundamental mission in U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative, which is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 22:55
|Photo ID:
|8599635
|VIRIN:
|240819-N-WP746-1038
|Resolution:
|2667x4000
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Continuing Promise 2024 Sailors treat Patients in Panama [Image 16 of 16], by CPO Mark Logico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.