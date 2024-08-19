Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An aerial image of the foundation and wall construction for the fish passage structure, part of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project along the west bank of the Sacramento River in Yolo County, California, on July 24, 2024.



The project is an approximately $350 million collaborative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, California’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board, California Department of Water Resources, and the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency to widen the existing 1,950-foot weir an additional 1,500 feet.



The expanded weir and bypass will allow excessive floodwaters to flow over the river channels and into the bypasses during severe flood events, ultimately reducing flood risk for the more than 500,000 people in the greater Sacramento region. The work is part of the larger American River Common Features 2016 project that will modernize Sacramento’s aging flood infrastructure.



Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/



(Aerial imagery captured by Casey Young and Grant Okubo remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)