    Sacramento Weir Widening Project [Image 1 of 3]

    Sacramento Weir Widening Project

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Grant Okubo 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    An aerial image looking north across the fish passage structure and new weir and vehicle bridge, part of the Sacramento Weir Widening Project along the west bank of the Sacramento River in Yolo County, California, on July 24, 2024.

    The project is an approximately $350 million collaborative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, California’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board, California Department of Water Resources, and the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency to widen the existing 1,950-foot weir an additional 1,500 feet.

    The expanded weir and bypass will allow excessive floodwaters to flow over the river channels and into the bypasses during severe flood events, ultimately reducing flood risk for the more than 500,000 people in the greater Sacramento region. The work is part of the larger American River Common Features 2016 project that will modernize Sacramento’s aging flood infrastructure.

    Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/Sacramento-Weir/

    (Aerial imagery captured by Casey Young and Grant Okubo remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 19:35
    Photo ID: 8599403
    VIRIN: 240724-A-QG325-1002
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Sacramento Weir Widening Project [Image 3 of 3], by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

