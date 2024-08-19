Seabees Work at Centro Reintegra

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 19, 2024) U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 3rd Class Cyera Garrett, right, and Construction Electrician 2nd Class Enrique Velasques, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One, check power continuity at a junction box at Centro Reintegra in Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 helps to strengthen the defense readiness of Caribbean and Latin American partners against malign threats in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)