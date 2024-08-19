Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COLóN, PANAMA

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adriones Johnson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 19, 2024) U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 3rd Class Cyera Garrett, top left, and Construction Electrician 2nd Class Jose Cordova Berrios, bottom left, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One, remove a lightbulb during a small-scale construction project at Centro Reintegra in Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 helps to strengthen the defense readiness of Caribbean and Latin American partners against malign threats in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 18:41
    Photo ID: 8599288
    VIRIN: 240819-N-NS135-1032
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: COLóN, PA
    This work, Seabees Work at Centro Reintegra [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Adriones Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CP24
    continuing promise 2024

