Seabees Work at Centro Reintegra

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 19, 2024) U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 3rd Class Cyera Garrett, top left, and Construction Electrician 2nd Class Jose Cordova Berrios, bottom left, both assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One, remove a lightbulb during a small-scale construction project at Centro Reintegra in Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 helps to strengthen the defense readiness of Caribbean and Latin American partners against malign threats in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)