Seabees Work at Centro Reintegra

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 19, 2024) U.S. Navy Utilitiesman 2nd Class Chase Park, right, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One, explains the plan to conduct a small-scale construction project at Centro Reintegra in Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise 2024 helps to strengthen the defense readiness of Caribbean and Latin American partners against malign threats in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 18:41
|Photo ID:
|8599290
|VIRIN:
|240819-N-NS135-1021
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|COLóN, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
