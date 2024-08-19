Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia National Guard flight crews join flyover honoring U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran [Image 31 of 33]

    Virginia National Guard flight crews join flyover honoring U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Navy flight crews visit with Vietnam veterans following a flyover of a memorial service honoring Capt. Allen Weseleskey Aug. 16, 2024, at Chambers Field in Norfolk, Virginia. Weseleskey, and many of the veterans who visited the air crews, were assigned to the Helicopter Light Attack Squadron 3, or HAL-3, nicknamed the Seawolves, a quick reaction, armed helicopter squadron during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 16:16
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
