    Virginia National Guard flight crews join flyover honoring U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran [Image 15 of 33]

    Virginia National Guard flight crews join flyover honoring U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army National Guard flight crews complete a flyover alongside their U.S. Navy counterparts in honor of Vietnam veteran and naval aviator Capt. Allen Weseleskey Aug. 16, 2024, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Two Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flew alongside two Navy SH-60 Seahawk helicopters at a memorial service honoring Weseleskey who was assigned to the Helicopter Light Attack Squadron 3, or HAL-3, nicknamed the Seawolves, a quick reaction, armed helicopter squadron during the Vietnam War. There, Weseleskey flew more than 450 combat missions, earning numerous awards including two Distinguished Flying Crosses, a Bronze Star Medal for Valor from the U.S. Army and a Navy and Marine Corps Medal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 16:16
    Photo ID: 8598911
    VIRIN: 240816-Z-SM601-1015
    Resolution: 4937x3296
    Size: 12.65 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Virginia National Guard flight crews join flyover honoring U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran [Image 33 of 33], by SFC Terra Gatti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    Virginia National Guard
    Military
    Army National Guard

