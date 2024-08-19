Virginia National Guard flight crews join flyover honoring U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard flight crews complete a flyover alongside their U.S. Navy counterparts in honor of Vietnam veteran and naval aviator Capt. Allen Weseleskey Aug. 16, 2024, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Two Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flew alongside two Navy SH-60 Seahawk helicopters at a memorial service honoring Weseleskey who was assigned to the Helicopter Light Attack Squadron 3, or HAL-3, nicknamed the Seawolves, a quick reaction, armed helicopter squadron during the Vietnam War. There, Weseleskey flew more than 450 combat missions, earning numerous awards including two Distinguished Flying Crosses, a Bronze Star Medal for Valor from the U.S. Army and a Navy and Marine Corps Medal. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)