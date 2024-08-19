Virginia National Guard flight crews join flyover honoring U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Navy flight crews visit with Vietnam veterans following a flyover of a memorial service honoring Capt. Allen Weseleskey Aug. 16, 2024, at Chambers Field in Norfolk, Virginia. Weseleskey, and many of the veterans who visited the air crews, were assigned to the Helicopter Light Attack Squadron 3, or HAL-3, nicknamed the Seawolves, a quick reaction, armed helicopter squadron during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra C. Gatti)