III Armored Corps takes on the Deathstar Challenge

Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, III Armored Corps, poses for a group photo after the 'Deathstar PT Challenge' on Aug. 16, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The challenge was created by the Signal Intelligence and Sustainment Company (SISCO) to promote comradery throughout the battalion while also promoting physical fitness and healthy competition between the companies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katie Freitas)

