Lt. Col. Michael Benner, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion Commander, III Armored Corps, sprints with a weighted medicine ball during the 'Deathstar Challenge' on Aug. 16, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. Soldiers participated in eight different physical challenges and exercises to build comradery and fitness within the company and battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katie Freitas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 08.19.2024 12:53 Photo ID: 8598455 VIRIN: 240816-A-KO613-9629 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 12.36 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III Armored Corps takes on the Deathstar Challenge [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Katie Freitas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.