III Armored Corps takes on the Deathstar Challenge

Spc. Nathan Morse, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, III Armored Corps, sprints with a weighted medicine ball at the 'Deathstar Challenge' on Aug. 16, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. This physical training event helped build teamwork within the battalion while also creating healthy competition between the companies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katie Freitas)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 12:53
|Photo ID:
|8598452
|VIRIN:
|240816-A-KO613-5933
|Resolution:
|5133x3422
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
