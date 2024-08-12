Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    III Armored Corps takes on the Deathstar Challenge [Image 1 of 3]

    III Armored Corps takes on the Deathstar Challenge

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Katie Freitas 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Nathan Morse, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, III Armored Corps, sprints with a weighted medicine ball at the 'Deathstar Challenge' on Aug. 16, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. This physical training event helped build teamwork within the battalion while also creating healthy competition between the companies. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katie Freitas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.19.2024 12:53
    Photo ID: 8598452
    VIRIN: 240816-A-KO613-5933
    Resolution: 5133x3422
    Size: 9.36 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Armored Corps takes on the Deathstar Challenge [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Katie Freitas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    III Armored Corps takes on the Deathstar Challenge
    III Armored Corps takes on the Deathstar Challenge
    III Armored Corps takes on the Deathstar Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion
    III Armored Corps
    Deathstar Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download