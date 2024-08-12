The Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo speaks with members of the press at the Emerging Technologies for Defense Conference and Exhibition in Washington D.C., Aug 8, 2024. Camarillo answered questions about current Army technologies being used in Europe and the Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2024 10:25
|Photo ID:
|8598082
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-WI099-1122
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|30.41 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Under Secretary of the Army Fire Side chat at Emerging Technologies for Defense Conference [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.