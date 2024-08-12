Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Army Fire Side chat at Emerging Technologies for Defense Conference

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Under Secretary of the Army Gabe Camarillo speaks with members of the press at the Emerging Technologies for Defense Conference and Exhibition in Washington D.C., Aug 8, 2024. Camarillo answered questions about current Army technologies being used in Europe and the Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    National Defense
    U.S. Army
    Under Secretary of the Army
    Emerging Technologies
    Deputy of Defense

