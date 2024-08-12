Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ecuadorian military, EM leaders visit Kentucky Air Guard [Image 25 of 26]

    Ecuadorian military, EM leaders visit Kentucky Air Guard

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Ecuadorian Army Lt. Col. Wilson Francisco Acosta Duque, military zone coordinator for Ecuador’s emergency response system, talks to Airmen from the 123rd Airlift Wing during an information exchange for the State Partnership Program at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 9, 2024. Duque was one of six Ecuadorian military and civilian emergency management officials who spent a week touring Kentucky National Guard facilities and civilian emergency response agencies to learn more about the Kentucky Guard’s capabilities and interagency cooperation across the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Ecuadorian military, EM leaders visit Kentucky Air Guard
    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    Ecuador
    123rd Airflift Wing
    State Partnershiip Progeram

